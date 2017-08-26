FREE NEWSLETTER
Orlando Bloom Lands First Major TV Role In Upcoming Amazon Fantasy Series

Nick Markus Posted On 08/26/2017
172 Views
Orlando-BloomSource: independent.co.uk

The big screen actor is taking on a role on TV! Yesterday, August 25, it was announced by Amazon that Orlando Bloom would be acting in a fantasy series. The project, which is supposed to be four hours long, will have Bloom star as a detective by the name of Rycroft Philostrate investigating the killing of a faerie showgirl.

We have also learned that Carnival Row, which is the series’ title, can be described as a ‘fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city.’

Aside from starring in it, Orlando Bloom will also be involved in its production.

The shooting is set to start this fall and will most probably be released sometime in the beginning of 2019.

As fans undoubtedly know, Orlando Bloom is very familiar with the fantasy genre.

Most recently, he appeared alongside Johnny Depp in the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

During the May premiere, the actor revealed his six-year-old son Flynn is a big fan of the movies.

‘I have a kid, and I know he loves pirates. It is such a phenomenon, and it is an amazing thing to be a part of. You see the kids responding to Johnny [Depp] and to the movie and to all of us,’ the star said at the time.

Are you excited to watch his upcoming fantasy series? We can’t wait!

Post Views: 172

