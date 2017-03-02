Orlando Bloom Caught Cheating On Katy Perry Just Days Before Breakup

Orlando Bloom was spotted with another woman just a few days before he and Katy Perry broke up! Did he cheat on her?

On Wednesday, Bloom was caught by the paparazzi enjoying the company of Erin McCabe at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub.

They were obviously flirting and whispering to each other at their table.

In case you were wondering who Erin McCabe is, she is in fact the daughter of Global Green President Les McCabe.

As Radar reported, Bloom and Perry announced on Tuesday that they’re taking a break from their relationship.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a representative for the troubled celebrity couple stated.

Bloom and Perry were in a relationship for only a year.

The two were apart for a while because of work and traveling and when they finally reunited on Sunday they barely spent any time with each other and only took a few pictures for social media.

“They got together for a photo, but that was about it,” explained one insider.

According to another source, the things between the actor and singer went really downhill while they both attended Madonna’s Vanity Fair after party.

“There was so much distance between them and it seemed like Orlando was just really over it. The moment they arrived together, they parted ways. He was not standing with her at all once inside. She was doing her own thing and he was left behind. This was the end for them,” shared one eyewitness.

“It seemed like Orlando just completely snapped,” the source claimed. “He is an actor and this was supposed to be his night. It is not like it was the Grammy’s and it was her night.”