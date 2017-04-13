FREE NEWSLETTER
Orlando Bloom And Nina Dobrev Might Be Dating – Stars Spotted Getting Close At ‘The Promise’ Premiere In Hollywood

Mel Walker Posted On 04/13/2017
Nina Dobrev Orlando Bloom The Promise PremiereGetty Via Just Jared

British actor Orlando Bloom has found another Hollywood darling to add to his long list of female conquests. The 40-year-old father of one was spotted getting cozy with The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Of course, this is just a rumor for now, but things do go fast in the entertainment industry.

The two actors were seen leaving the LA premiere of The Promise together at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Their undeniable chemistry launched a bunch of wild dating speculations.

Then again, it could be just two friends catching up, or more likely Bloom is trying to seduce the beautiful Canadian acting star.

It is still a bit surprising because two months ago, Scream Queens actor Glen Powell, 28, was said to be dating the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star.

On the other hand, Mr. Bloom ended a one-year relationship with pop music superstar Katy Perry in February. According to reports, she wanted to get more serious, but he was not ready for such commitment.

People close to the European movie star say that his divorce, from Australian model Miranda Kerr after three years of marriage in 2013, left a very bad taste in his mouth and it made him less likely to get involved in a deep way with someone anytime soon.

The breakup with Perry was entirely amicable.

It is not the first time that the tabloid industry has linked Bloom and Dobrev. It happened in 2014 at Comic-Con in San Diego. They made out for close to twenty minutes at the popular event, allegedly, of course.

Most fans think that Dobrev and Bloom would make a very cute couple. However, some naysayers were quick to point out that they have the same manager, Aleen Keshishian, who was also at the premiere.

So, all of this could be a big publicity stunt.

