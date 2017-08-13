Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Caught On Camera Cozying Up At Ed Sheeran Concert Months After Split

On Saturday night, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted at Ed Sheeran’s Staples Center concert in Los Angeles, and they got pretty close despite the fact that they’ve been off for a while! Now, fans are thinking that maybe the stars have rekindled their romance.

During the show, the singer and the actor were both trying to walk around unrecognized by covering up their faces with baseball caps and jackets.

However, all that disguise was in vain as it did not stop people from recognizing them.

According to eyewitnesses, Bloom and Perry cuddled up as well!

Fans took to social media to share pictures or footage of the former couple walking right past them or even interacting with some of them.

While some of the lucky fans were simply star struck, others suggested in their tweets that it was a suspicious sight.

Users cannot help but wonder whether they are back together or not!

Here's Orlando saying "hi love" to us last night 😭😭😍 Katy was walking in front of him! pic.twitter.com/4GMn4ylaIs — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

One particular fan even went so far as to claim they found out from other sources at the concert that Katy and Orlando were locking lips and she even sat on his lap!

After almost a year of dating, reps for the pair officially stated that the stars were taking ‘respectful, loving space.’

But Saturday’s concert is not the first time they’ve reunited.

Do you think Katy and Orlando are back together? Is that a good idea?