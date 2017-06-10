Original Batman Adam West Dies At Age 88

Adam West, the actor who was best known for starring in the 1960’s TV series Batman, died yesterday, June 9th after a battle with leukemia. He was 88-years-old.

In a statement to US Weekly, the estate of the actor wrote, “Adam West was a true icon in the world with very few left. He is the only Batman to us, he was a class act, a gentleman and he will be missed.”

On Facebook, West’s family confirmed the sad news, writing, “It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this new, Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a courageous battle with leukemia.

“He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”

Despite the devastating news, a spokesperson for the family revealed to the Hollywood Report that West passed away peacefully in LA and was surrounded by his friends and relatives.

The actor starred in the Batman TV series from January 1966 until March 1968, and the production went on to be a cult classic; referenced and parodied by many television shows and movies.

Adam often struggled to find other roles because he became closely associated with the character.

However, the performer found reoccurring work as the Mayor of Quahog, Adam West, on the Family Guy series created by Seth Macfarlane.

He also made a special appearance on The Big Bang Theory last February to celebrate the sitcom’s 200th episode. He is survived by his wife Marcelle Tagand Lear, his six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.