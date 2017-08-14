Oprah Winfrey Talks Dreading Marriage And Says She And Stedman Graham Wouldn’t Be Together Today If They Had Tied The Knot!

We have learned that Oprah Winfrey doesn’t want to be Mrs. Stedman Graham and there’s a good reason for it. The 62-year-old star gave an interview for the September issue of Vogue, and she opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend of 31 years!
Oprah claimed that, even though people may not believe it, she’s only once mentioned tying the knot to him and it was to wonder what would’ve happened if they made that step.
But the TV personality knows the answer – they wouldn’t be together today as marriage requires a different way ‘of being in this world.’
The celebrity explained that his expectations of what it would mean for him to be a husband of for her to be a wife are really traditional, and that is a mold that Oprah admittedly wouldn’t have fit in.
This September, @Oprah will return to broadcast television for the first time since her talk show ended (there was a one-off interview with First Lady @MichelleObama last December on @CBS), joining @60Minutes as a special contributor. But the story of how @Oprah decided to return requires that we first go back to the election of @realdonaldtrump. Two weeks after he won the presidency, @oprahmagazine decided to gather a group of Trump and @hillaryclinton supporters—all women—for a roundtable discussion. Feelings were still so raw that some of the women didn’t even want to sit at the same table. “One said, ‘I’ve never been this close to a Trump supporter,’ ” says @Oprah. “I go: ‘Not that you know of, maybe.’ ” About an hour in, @Oprah could see their guards coming down. “By pressing the conversation in such a way that people could hear each other’s stories without them being politicized, I was able to get those women from different backgrounds to begin to actually hear and feel for each other. By the end of that two and a half hours, I could have gotten them to sing ‘Kumbaya’ for real if I wanted to.” She cracks up. “I really could’ve! OK—everybody hold hands!” Ironically enough, it was the moment when she realized that no one had filmed the discussion that a light switched on: Maybe, just maybe, this is exactly what America needs right now. Tap the link in our bio to read the full interview. Photographed by #AnnieLeibovitz, styled by @phyllis_posnick, Vogue, September 2017.
The woman has no regrets, and she even advises us to live life on our own terms!
All in all, Winfrey revealed that her existence is one of ‘absolute joyful contentment.’
Apparently, that type of life also includes unreal baths!
Oprah told the magazine that she owns a bathtub that is molded to her body shape.
‘I spend my time looking for the best possible bathtub a woman can buy,’ she added, explaining that they are so amazing her boyfriend has yet to try some of them.
As for those he had the opportunity to bathe in, the man always asked for permission.
Fans may remember that last September rumors were going around that Oprah was getting ready to marry Graham, but now she addressed those speculations, strongly denying them
In fact, the woman talked about the first time she realized she doesn’t want to get married back in 2015!
Oprah recalls dreading the thought of it when he proposed.
The pair agreed to postpone the wedding and then never spoke of it again!
