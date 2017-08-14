FREE NEWSLETTER
Oprah Winfrey Talks Dreading Marriage And Says She And Stedman Graham Wouldn’t Be Together Today If They Had Tied The Knot!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/14/2017
We have learned that Oprah Winfrey doesn’t want to be Mrs. Stedman Graham and there’s a good reason for it. The 62-year-old star gave an interview for the September issue of Vogue, and she opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend of 31 years!

Oprah claimed that, even though people may not believe it, she’s only once mentioned tying the knot to him and it was to wonder what would’ve happened if they made that step.

But the TV personality knows the answer – they wouldn’t be together today as marriage requires a different way ‘of being in this world.’

The celebrity explained that his expectations of what it would mean for him to be a husband of for her to be a wife are really traditional, and that is a mold that Oprah admittedly wouldn’t have fit in.

The woman has no regrets, and she even advises us to live life on our own terms!

All in all, Winfrey revealed that her existence is one of ‘absolute joyful contentment.’

Apparently, that type of life also includes unreal baths!

Oprah told the magazine that she owns a bathtub that is molded to her body shape.

‘I spend my time looking for the best possible bathtub a woman can buy,’ she added, explaining that they are so amazing her boyfriend has yet to try some of them.

As for those he had the opportunity to bathe in, the man always asked for permission.

Fans may remember that last September rumors were going around that Oprah was getting ready to marry Graham, but now she addressed those speculations, strongly denying them

In fact, the woman talked about the first time she realized she doesn’t want to get married back in 2015!

Oprah recalls dreading the thought of it when he proposed.

The pair agreed to postpone the wedding and then never spoke of it again!

