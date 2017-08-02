Oprah Winfrey Says She Can’t Accept Herself When She’s Over 200lb

Oprah Winfrey opened up about her struggle with weight loss in an interview with The New York Times Magazine on the 2nd of August, 2017. As CI readers know, “body-shaming” is the new human rights movement, kind of like the transgender movement.

In the interview, she said, “for your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that. So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds because it’s too much work on my heart.It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes because I have diabetes in my family.”

The representative for Weight Watchers, who lost over 40 pounds since joining the company in 2015, clarified her statements by promoting her healthy lifestyle.

She claimed, “This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are — you should, 100 percent. It’s a mechanism to keep myself on the track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating. It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now.”

Just picked from my garden. purple potatoes and carrots. Gonna make potato soup and carrot juice. #harvestday A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

According to the media conglomerate owner, things have changed a lot in the recent past.

People are encouraged to accept themselves, which is great.

However, on one hand, self-improvement is a great thing as well.

The talk-show host explained, “Yesterday, I was in the gym working on my triceps and I was thinking, just as I did the 50-pound pull down. I am going to be in better shape by the end of the year than I’ve ever been in my life. I just really smiled at the notion. Wow, what a thing.”