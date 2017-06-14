Oprah Winfrey Says “I Will Never Run For Public Office”

Oprah Winfrey says she will never run for public office! The talk show host and media mogul revealed in a new interview she has no interest in pursuing a career in politics. During a podcast with the outlet, The Hollywood Reporter, the O magazine creator said, “I will never run for public office. That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

That’s probably a smart idea, considering the American public is getting sick of overly political celebrities.

Back in 2015, Donald Trump said to ABC News that he would win the election easily if Winfrey ran along with him as his vice president.

“I like Oprah. I mean, is that supposed to be a bad thing. I don’t think so.”

And how prophetic that statement went on to be, despite his administration being described by most people as a disaster.

Winfrey, who advocated for the public to vote for Hillary Clinton last year, also spoke on whether or not she would win.

Her answer was candid, and somewhat impatient, saying, “I don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that. But I’ll never have to know the answer to that because I will never run for public office.”

The talk show host isn’t the only celebrity to discuss running for public office.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart jokingly said last month they would run for the Presidency.

In fact, Kevin Hart said he would compete against “The Rock” just because he didn’t consider him his running mate.

However, it turned out to be a joke, and to be honest, many were relieved.

As for what Oprah has been up to lately; the OWN Network creator is enjoying her acting career.

Advertisement

Oprah said, “I love this acting thing. I find that it opens me up and stimulate me in a way that absolutely nothing else does because you get to not just read about a character. You get to explore the nature of another human being. So, that’s exciting.”