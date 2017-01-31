Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As A Contributor, Could Face Megyn Kelly

Oprah Winfrey will be giving Megyn Kelly a run for her money starting this fall. Days after NBC announced that Kelly would have a news magazine Sunday nights, CBS revealed that the one and only Oprah would be contributing to “60 Minutes.” The two talk show hosts will be pitted against each other, and many expect Oprah to win the ratings war because she still has her golden touch. In a lengthy press release, CBS reminded the world that Oprah is a pioneer in television land.

Advertisement

The media proprietor broke a glass ceiling by being the most watched daytime talk show for decades with the “Oprah Winfrey Show.” The program was also known for its exclusive interviews with megastars like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Tom Cruise, and Barack Obama. Winfrey, a billionaire, was not only a host but she also executive produced the top-rated show, “Dr. Phil.”

The media mogul ended her groundbreaking talk show in 2011 and launched the cable network OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. She went on to appear and produce many critically acclaimed movies like “Selma” and “The Butler.” She is the owner of The Oprah Magazine and is on the Weight Watchers board of directors and has numerous philanthropy projects including the controversial Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

CBS explained why Oprah would be a perfect fit for their weekly program. The news magazine’s executive producer, Jeff Fager, said: “There is only one Oprah Winfrey. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ’60 Minutes.'”

Oprah issued a statement where she said that the current state of affairs in America had pushed her to get back in telling stories that will heal and make a difference, it read: “60 Minutes is the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Advertisement

Oprah is one of the few people on Earth, who can sit down and have a friendly conversation with Obama and Donald Trump because she is close to both men. She endorsed and campaigned for Obama and celebrated her birthday with Trump. Kelly has to get creative if she wants to beat Oprah Sunday nights.