Oprah 2020 Is Not Happening, Says Gayle King, Donald Trump Can Sleep Again

Oprah 2020 became a huge thing in about 24 hours, and now it is time for people to move on to something else.

Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, has come out to blast reports that the famous business mogul was considering a future presidential run.

The rumor dominated a whole news cycle on Wednesday, and social media could not get enough of the drama a Trump-Oprah race would bring to the country.

It all started after an interview Oprah did with David Rubenstein in December for Blomberg TV surfaced online.

In it, the legendary humanitarian says that before Donald Trump became president, she thought an in-depth level of expertise regarding policy was necessary to hold the office, and he proved all of this knowledge did not matter.

With this the development, she could reconsider the idea of running for president one day. The actress and television host said: “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. Now, I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

People in the audience laughed, and some members of her inner circle thought she was just joking.

However, the Internet ran with the whole thing as if it was a done deal. Liberals are desperately looking for a popular figure with crossover appeal to challenge the New York billionaire in 2020.

Oprah fits that description, but it seems she will need to be convinced into running fro president.

King thinks it will never happen. On Thursday, she said: “I was in the audience that day and it was clearly a joke when she was playing with David [Rubenstein] because they have such a great rapport.”

She also added: “But I also heard on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’ guys, over the years, you always have the right to change your mind. But I would bet my first, second born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening.”

It seems like liberals will have to find someone else.