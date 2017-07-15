One Of Kendall Jenner’s Biggest Fan Pages Turns Against Her: ‘We Were Her Fans For Nothing’

In a country where people are calling out cultural appropriation more and more each day, the Kardashian-Jenner clan find themselves in hot water constantly. For good reason, the reality stars are having to face the music for their tone deaf choices. Recently, a fan account for Kendall Jenner decided not to continue supporting the, often insensitive, model.

The Twitter profile that goes by the handle name @knjdaily and has over 30,000 followers announced that they were “unstanning” the Jenner sister for a number of socially aware reasons.

disclaimer: we are aware we should've stopped giving her a pass a long time ago but at least we came to our senses ok — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Cultural appropriation/theft came up a few times on the list. Starting with Kendall wearing traditional middle eastern head wear and burkas for fun or “fashion.”

Another issue that came up was that tragic Pepsi commercial that the 21-year-old was a part of.

Although it’s obvious that she had no part in writing the script, Kendall is definitely old enough to see that simply giving a Pepsi to a SWAT member is not enough to stop the injustices in America and surely has the common sense to know that it would receive backlash — which she has yet to say sorry for (instead sat back while Pepsi attempted to take the heat off of her).

The social media user also references the disrespectful T Shirt debacle in which she and Kylie boldly placed their photos over legendary musicians like Tupac, The Doors, and Notorious BIG and sold for reportedly around $100 without asking for permission.

In the seemingly disingenuous apology from both of the sisters, they also place the blame on the design team of their fashion line.

In addition to those solid examples, Kendall got the finger pointed at her for being friends with accused rapist Ian Connor, calling the paparazzi on herself then complaining about it, and ditching fashion shows to party with friends — among other things.

Advertisement

Instead of responding or reaching out to her fan page that she followed, she blocked them. KNJ Daily ended up explaining more about their unfollowing of Kendall Jenner and although she may have not tweeted back, their point was clearly made.