One Nation, Underwood: The Trailer For ‘House of Cards’ Season 5 Is Here!

President Frank Underwood is back! And if you thought the political intrigue and malice would be slowing down after five seasons, you’d be wrong. The first trailer for House of Cards is chock full of the kinds of devious deeds that have made the Netflix show a worldwide phenomenon.

Kevin Spacey narrates the new trailer in character as President Underwood. Listening to him speak, it becomes clear that Frank doesn’t intend to leave the White House anytime soon.

Throughout the trailer, we get glimpses of Frank and his wife/running mate, Claire (Robin Wright), on the 2016 campaign trail. All the best and worst returning characters are along for the ride, too, including Michael Kelly as Chief of Staff Doug Stamper, Neve Campbell as campaign manager LeAnn Harvey, and Joel Kinnaman as Will Conway, Frank’s Republican opponent in the election.

Over the past four seasons, we’ve watched as Frank Underwood ascended from the House Minority Whip to the Vice Presidency and then the Presidency itself. In Season 4, Frank struggled to win re-election as tensions with Claire reached a fever pitch.

Those tensions are expected to continue in the new season, which is being spearheaded by a new producing team. Beau Willimon, who served as showrunner during the first four seasons, stepped down last year. Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are the new co-showrunners for Season 5.

It’s almost impossible to imagine these days, but in 2013 House of Cards debuted as the very first Netflix Original Series. Last year alone, Netflix released 126 original series and films!

House of Cards is based on a popular 1990 miniseries originally broadcast on BBC, which was in turn based on Michael Dobb’s novel of the same name.

With the current political climate under the tenure of President Donald Trump (the real-world winner of the 2016 presidential election), it will be interesting to see how the show adapts to reflect.

House of Cards Season 5 will debut on Netflix on May 30, 2017.