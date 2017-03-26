One Direction Member Harry Styles Teases His First Solo Release! Watch The Video Here!

One Direction fans are not ready for what is about to happen.

Recently, One Direction Member Harry Styles has teased his first solo single in a mysterious TV ad. Apparently, the full track will be released on April 7, so don’t forget to mark your calendars!

The 30 second long commercial first aired in the U.K yesterday, March 25 and it shows the beloved singer walking in a dark room through a cloud of smoke. At the end of the ad, he is shown looking right at the camera before the date “April 7th” appears on a black screen.

A soft piano instrumental can be heard throughout the entire teaser.

Some fans started to speculate that the teaser was for his first solo album but according to a few reliable sources, it’s in fact for his solo debut track.

It has also been previously confirmed that the 23-year-old singer signed a contract with Columbia Records, the same label behind One Direction.

The fans of the band spend their Saturday freaking out over how much was happening with their favorite boy band. Prior to Styles announcing his first single, Liam Payne announced that he and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together – a baby boy.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!” the new father captioned the photo of his newborn.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.”

