‘Once Upon a Time’ Bosses Reveal Huge Season 7 Spoilers, Downplay The Cast Changes: ‘It’s Time For A New Chapter’

When Once Upon a Time returns this fall, the beloved show is going to look completely different, but the creative team behind it does not want fans to worry. Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis opened up about the massive cast shakeup for season seven, which sees the departures of main stars including Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and others.

The two chose to downplay the ramifications of all of these the main actors’ exits.

Adam Horowitz stated it was time to close the chapter that went on for six seasons and start a new one.

Eddy Kitsis added that it’s only right to give some of the characters their happy endings and move forward with something new.

Horowitz and Kitsis confirmed that Morrison would return for one episode to wrap up her storyline as Emma.

They also assured the fans that other characters are going to make a comeback this upcoming season.

‘As much as there’s new stuff and some [new] characters, what came before matters and is still is a huge part of what the show is. It is not a complete reset or a complete reboot, it is a new chapter,’ Horowitz explained.

Because the finale of season six left viewers scratching their heads, Kitsis revealed that the next one is going to pick up with the grown-up Henry leaving home.

The new season is going to take the story away from Storybrooke, but the adult Henry will find himself in a new Enchanted Forest where he will meet his wife and mother of his daughter.

Another question fans were curious about is whether Hook and Emma have a kid together and it looks like we’ll all find that out in the very beginning of the season.

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Will you watch it despite the significant changes this upcoming season?