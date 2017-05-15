On Mother’s Day, Justin Timberlake Brings An Emotional Tribute To Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake has given thanks for one of the most important women in his life, his wife, Jessica Biel. The singer shared a long message on his Instagram account, marking the actress’ celebration of Mother’s Day alongside their son, Silas Randall.

“I marvel at you,” Justin wrote as a caption next to a rare photo of their little boy and Biel, both walking on the beach.

“It’s so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world,” he stated proudly referring to his wife.

He also said that he realizes how much his own mother has done for him throughout his life.

He also wished a Happy Mother’s Day to his own mom and to all the other mothers in the whole world saying that he bows down to them.

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their son into this world two years ago back in April 2015, after the couple got married in 2012.

The brunette actress has recently caught up with the press, and during an interview with the E! News, she talked about her son and about the great impact he had on her life and on their family.

She said that she’s not really sure if all that sounded “goofy” but she now feels that she’s always ready for anything and everything, as she reflected on her son and her whole family.

She believes that motherhood becomes everything in a woman’s life and she added the fact that since she became a mother, she has significantly changed. She became more sensitive, more emotional and more “everything to the world”. Have the happiest celebration of Mother’s Day from our part, too, Jessica!