FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle kandi burruss Estelita Quintero Bernice Burgos Eniko Parrish kylie jenner Ella Ross jimmy kimmel caitlyn jenner travis scott Jersey Shore simon cowell kanye west kim zolciak hoda kotb kim depaola matt jordan lisa rinna tyga kenya moore jenelle evans
Home » Entertainment Lifestyle

On Mother’s Day, Justin Timberlake Brings An Emotional Tribute To Jessica Biel

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/15/2017
0
0


On Mother's Day, Justin Timberlake Brings An Emotional Tribute To Jessica BielSource: etonline.com

Justin Timberlake has given thanks for one of the most important women in his life, his wife, Jessica Biel. The singer shared a long message on his Instagram account, marking the actress’ celebration of Mother’s Day alongside their son, Silas Randall.

Advertisement

“I marvel at you,” Justin wrote as a caption next to a rare photo of their little boy and Biel, both walking on the beach.

“It’s so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world,” he stated proudly referring to his wife.

He also said that he realizes how much his own mother has done for him throughout his life.

He also wished a Happy Mother’s Day to his own mom and to all the other mothers in the whole world saying that he bows down to them.

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their son into this world two years ago back in April 2015, after the couple got married in 2012.

The brunette actress has recently caught up with the press, and during an interview with the E! News, she talked about her son and about the great impact he had on her life and on their family.

She said that she’s not really sure if all that sounded “goofy” but she now feels that she’s always ready for anything and everything, as she reflected on her son and her whole family.

Advertisement

She believes that motherhood becomes everything in a woman’s life and she added the fact that since she became a mother, she has significantly changed. She became more sensitive, more emotional and more “everything to the world”. Have the happiest celebration of Mother’s Day from our part, too, Jessica!

Post Views: 0

Read more about jessica biel justin timberlake Silas Randall

You may also like
Jessica Biel Says She Loves Justin But She Doesn’t Want Her Son To Be Like Him!
05/03/2017
Jessica Biel Opens Up About Justin Timberlake And Their Son Silas
04/26/2017
Selfies In Voting Booths Now Legal Because Of Justin Timberlake Mishap!
04/18/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *