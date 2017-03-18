FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

On His 30th Birthday, Rob Kardashian Receives Messages From the Entire Family

Andy Cooper Posted On 03/18/2017
Rob KardashianSource: New York Magazine

Rob Kardashian turned 30 on Friday, so it was the perfect opportunity for his mother, Kris Jenner, to wish him a special “Happy Birthday” on social media.

The 61-years old TV celebrity quickly captioned a lovely collage on Instagram, with photos of her son throughout the years, turning the milestone into a special event.

Kris expressed her feelings, telling Rob that she loves him more than words can say. She also added that she feels blessed as a mother, having such a sweet and kind son, mentioning that Rob made her so proud, being an outstanding brother, son and a father.

Of course, Rob’s sisters couldn’t miss the chance to wish him a happy birthday as well. Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kourtney shared adorable pictures of the family from back in the days.

Kanye West’s wife congratulated her brother through her app, posting a pic with them two, and saying that he is the best dad, brother and friend.

Khloe also wrote on her app to say “Happy Birthday” to Rob, telling everyone that her little brother also represents her best friend. The 32-years old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star added that Rob has become an incredible father to Dream, making her so proud.

happy birthday big brother .. my twin soul ☘️🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner uploaded a photo of them when they were younger, saying that she has the best memories of them from when they were just kids. Finally, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram a picture of her and Rob on vacation with her son Mason, captioned “Relationship goals. Bob, Bob…Happy Birthday Bob!”

It’s been a tough year for Rob, who proposed to Blac Chyna in April, but then called off their engagement just 10 months later. Rob and Chyna have a daughter, Dream, born in November, who is now the reason of a custody fight between them two.

