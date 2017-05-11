FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ellen degeneres kim kardashian Chris Lopez kandi burruss selena gomez kim zolciak paul walker beyonce paris hilton kendall jenner G-Eazy donald trump bill o'reilly Nas Heidi Montag mike shay javi marroquin kelly ripa abby lee miller Eden Sassoon lisa marie presley
Home » Entertainment

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles Slams ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judges And Goes Viral!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/11/2017
0
0


simone bilesSource: nbcolympics.com

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’s rebuttal, when asked on Dancing with the Stars why she didn’t smile, has gone viral!

Advertisement

“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” the 20-year-old responded.

Biles was obviously not too happy with the judges’ comments.

Although they did praise her performance, they also criticized her for being too good.

Carrie Ann Inaba admitted that Biles had the skills but not the “authenticity” of who she is when performing.

Judge Julianne Hough, on the other hand, claimed that the choreo was too “safe,” and she wasn’t “wowed.”

“You hit everything with such a ruthless efficiency, and because of that at times we lose artistry,” judge Bruno Tonioli added.

Biles’ team ended up getting all 9s out of 10.

The gymnast stated that she did her best to show more emotion, “but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do.”

Although she admitted that the judges’ response to her performance almost made her cry, it was not her emotions that broke the internet, but her sassy answer.

Social media users everywhere tweeted and retweeted Simone’s statement that smiling doesn’t get you gold medals.

“Late to the party on this one I know, but how ’bout @Simone_Biles mic drop comment on @DancingABC about smiling and gold medals #takethat 🏅” one fan posted.

“Smiling doesn’t win you Gold medals.” Oh, Simone Biles, you savage. #DWTS” another praised.

Many others took to social media to share the girl’s wise words.

It was about time someone reminded people that hard work and dedication makes a woman and not how happy-go-lucky she looks.

Advertisement

What do you think about Simone Biles’ statement? Do you think she deserved to get 10s?

Post Views: 0

Read more about dancing with the stars simone biles

You may also like
Lea Michele Backs Heather Morris After Shocking ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination
04/26/2017
Dancing With The Stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Face Home Invasion!
04/25/2017
The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Arrested After Deadly Car Crash
04/25/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *