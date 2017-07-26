Olivia Wilde Speaks Out After Jennifer Lawrence Pukes At Her Play: ‘I Felt So Bad!’

Actress Olivia Wilde spoke about Jennifer Lawrence’s Broadway vomiting incident, and the response made her seem the sweetest human being! During a clip of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, a viewer asked the actress if Lawrence had apologized to her for the embarrassing accident during her performance.

‘She did not need to apologize. I felt so bad, and I sent her some matzo ball soup and some bagels, and she feels much better. She had the stomach flu, the poor thing walked in sick,’ the actress stated.

As fans of the Hunger Games star may already be aware, Jennifer Lawrence embarrassingly got sick during Olivia Wilde’s Broadway play 1984.

Cohen also revealed that Lawrence was supposed to attend the show as part of the audience after Wilde’s show that very night.

The theater star praised Lawrence for being ‘the best’ and expressed how glad she is the Hollywood actress is Okay.

The kind Wilde also took to social media after the show on July 19 and tweeted: ‘As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke.’

That is so nice, and their friendship is just goals!

Some of you may know, but that was not Lawrence’s first time looking sick in public.

Previous to the play incident, the Hunger Games star was seen drunk and dazed with a few pals.

However, we are already used to her crazy but endearing behavior, and it looks like Wilde is too – it’s part of her charm!

Were you pleasantly surprised by Wilde’s response to Lawrence’s puking fiasco?