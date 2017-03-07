Olivia Newton John’s Daughter Opens Up About Her “Mutilating” Plastic Surgeries

Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter has decided to finally talk about her faulty plastic surgery nightmare!

Chloe Lattanzi was recently on Australia’s Women’s Day, and there she revealed all about her cosmetic enhancements gone wrong. Chloe revealed that her first breast augmentation procedure she went through when she was not any older than 18, left her body disfigured.

Furthermore, she didn’t have any better luck with the lip injections either!

The 31 years old claimed that “All those things were a disaster,” explaining that, “Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18, left me looking mutilated.”

Chloe claimed that she had her horribly done cosmetic procedures corrected as “a reward [to herself] for [her] sobriety.”

As followers of the star already know, the woman struggled with both a drug addiction and also an eating disorder and overcoming her debilitating issues meant a new chance at a normal life and a reason for celebration. The daughter of the Grease star went into rehab to get rid of her alcohol and cocaine addiction in 2013.

Redoing her boobs meant spending no less than $10,000, but the singer claimed it was worth it!

“Now I’m a 32DD and I love my body and love showing my new boobs off,” she stated, adding that her mother, Olivia Newton-John supported her decision 100% because she was aware of how unhappy she was before.

On the other hand, Lattanzi denied removing any of her ribs in order to obtain a smaller, skinnier waist.

“I’d never dream of removing a vital part of my anatomy. I wear a waist trainer and work out to stay in shape.”