Olivia Newton John Has Postponed Her Tour Dates And Here’s The Reason Why

Olivia Newton-John announced today that she, unfortunately, has to cancel her tour dates in Canada and the United States. Via her social media, she released a statement saying she has bad back pain and later found out it was due to breast cancer that has grown.

On her Facebook page, she originally stated she had to reschedule some of her shows because of her back, saying, “I was so sad to have to postpone some shows this month, and to my fans who planned on coming to my concerts please know I am disappointed too!”

Not only will the 68-year-old complete a course of photon radiation therapy, but she will also undergo naturopathic therapies as well.

Despite her horrible diagnosis, John is confident that she’ll back later in the year, better than ever, to complete her postponed shows.

Just a quick recap, the Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which was the same week her father died of cancer.

A horrible coincidence indeed! She had to go through a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and also breast reconstruction.

Because of her tragic experience with cancer, she built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in the city of Melbourne, Australia.

Today, Newton issued another statement saying she had recently decided to undergo additional treatment as directed by her doctors as well as her natural therapists at her Wellness Centre in Australia.

Olivia went on to say her fans should contact the venues directly to obtain their refunds. However, her fans shouldn’t be sad, because the rescheduled concert dates will be posted on the singer’s website in the following weeks.