FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie jessica alba katie price katy perry brad pitt kourtney kardashian amber heard elvis presley kanye west blake shelton kate middleton abby lee miller liam hemsworth chris brown yolanda hadid beyonce drake t.i. chrissy teigen scott disick Lil Scrappy selena gomez kylie jenner
Home » Lifestyle

Olivia Munn Feels ‘Played’ by Aaron Rodgers After His Alleged Romance With Marie Margolius

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/29/2017
0
0


Olivia Munn Feels 'Played' by Aaron Rodgers After His Alleged Romance With Marie MargoliusSource: pagesix.com

Is Olivia Munn still into Aaron Rogers? The actress split from Aaron earlier this year and is believed to be feeling ‘played’ by Aaron because he is rumored to be dating Marie Margolius.

According to OK! magazine, Olivia is now ‘in pieces’ after seeing Aaron move on.

 

@VMAs

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

‘Aaron told Olivia he was in love with her but that he needed some space; he promised to stay friends and said they would reevaluate things down the line,’ a source told the website.

‘But instead, he started dating and left Olivia feeling played. To see him move on with someone else in such a public fashion is like a knife through the heart.’

Although a source close to Oliva said that the actress ‘couldn’t care less’ about Aaron dating another woman, The Newsroom alum is very heartbroken.

‘She’s trying to play it cool, but it’s obvious she’s still in love with him,’ the insider confessed.

Aaron and Marie were seen on a date at The East Pole in New York City a few weeks ago.

‘They sat at an oversized U-shaped booth, but instead of sitting opposite one another, they both sat on the inside close to each other,’ a source stated.

‘His arm wasn’t around her, but it was stretched out on top of the booth top behind her.’

 

Shortly after the 33-year-old athlete sparked dating rumors with Marie, it was reported that Olivia might rekindle her romance with Chris Pine.

‘They’ve been meeting up for sexy dinner dates and getting back to being something more than friends,’ another insider dished.

‘Olivia’s finally gotten over Aaron after their April bust-up. Chris is on a high from his soaring career, and she’s feeling ready to date again!’

Advertisement

Olivia and Aaron broke up in April after three years of dating. The reason is believed to be his family, and the main issue was the fact that Olivia didn’t get along with them and they thought she was too controlling.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Aaron Rogers olivia munn

Advertisement

You may also like
Olivia Munn And Jamie Foxx Spark Dating Rumors On The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Red Carpet
08/27/2017
Olivia Munn Admits That A Snack Is Her Secret Weapon To Loosing Weight; Can You Guess What It Is? Check Out The Video!
06/13/2017
Aaron Rodgers’ Family Is Still Mad At Him After Break-Up With Olivia Munn
06/06/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *