Olivia Munn And Jamie Foxx Spark Dating Rumors On The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Red Carpet

Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn sparked romance rumors after they posed together on the red carpet at the well-anticipated boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor in Las Vegas yesterday. Munn wore a gorgeous floral sparkling mini dress paired with some strappy heels.

In one shot, Foxx is seen with his arm around the actress while in another, they seem to be joking around, with Munn playfully punching the man in the chin.

According to an eyewitness, aside from the red carpet pair-up, there was not much interaction between the two.

They arrived separately, and Munn was posing alone for the pictures at first.

But when Foxx arrived, the actress waved at him, so the paparazzi encouraged them to pose together in front of the cameras.

‘I have been with Floyd for almost 20 years now, and I think it is great what he has done for the sport. You know, boxing has been sort of hanging by a thread. He singlehandedly keeps boxing alive, keeps people excited,’ Foxx said prior to the face-off.

Meanwhile, Munn said she was supporting McGregor.

This is not the first time Munn and Foxx are linked romantically.

It happened before back in 2010, but at the time, they claimed they were nothing but great friends.

Back in April, an insider revealed that Foxx is still dating Katie Holmes, although their relationship has never been made official.

Munn on the other hand, split from Aaron Rodgers, last spring, after dating for three years.

Do you think Munn and Foxx would make a good pair?