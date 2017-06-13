Olivia Munn Admits That A Snack Is Her Secret Weapon To Loosing Weight; Can You Guess What It Is? Check Out The Video!

It’s beef jerky! Celebrating National Beef Jerky Day, Olivia Munn announced her investment in Chef’s Cut Real Jerky. She had a great reason! She has lost a few pounds after introducing it in her diet, can you believe this?

She said that beef jerky is the only thing that helped her weight down a bit after she saw the numbers on the scale fluctuating before and after she finished filming the X-Men.

The actress admitted that the two years when she was shooting X-Men she lost a lot of weight working out and doing martial arts and she didn’t even realize this.

Then she started to reach for protein bar because she thought that they were healthy snacks, but unfortunately, she just ended up gaining a lot of weight due to their high sugar and carbohydrate content.

Then came her savior, the beef jerky which she says that became the solution to all of her dietary issues.

‘I love jerky first of all, but then I looked, and it was a lot less sugar and carbs, and it was super high in protein. It was a lot easier than carting around a Greek yogurt because that was what I was doing at the time. That’s when I started leveling off my weight. I was able to maintain it because it’s so delicious. It’s like steak in a bag.’

She did more than just cut down on sugar and carbs; she also started doing fitness. She revealed her fitness regimen saying that she took Tae Kwon Do growing up and then she started again for X-Men.

In case you didn’t know there is a particular fitness fad that Olivia refuses to participate in.

This is the SoulCycle the very popular workout craze that has most of the celebrities such as Anderson Cooper, Vanessa Hudgens, and Katie Holmes riding bikes every day.

Olivia said that people go crazy for this and she is not able to do it. She prefers doing something where there is a goal involved. She admitted that she would do a million squats if it means learning to the 360-degree kick. As a conclusion, we’ll sure look in a different way at the beef jerky from now on!