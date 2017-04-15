Oliver Stone Accused Michael Douglas Of Being On Drugs During ‘Wall Street’ Performance

Academy Award winner Michael Douglas revealed in a new interview he was once accused by infamous director Oliver Stone of being high on drugs during his performance in the original film Wall Street.

Michael, 72-years-old, told People magazine he was once left speechless when the filmmaker said to him he was doing a bad job on the set 30 years ago.

He was so infuriated by his treatment on the set he felt compelled to do a better job of his portrayal of Wall Street bad guy Gordon Gekko.

Michael said at one point in the film, where Gordon is bragging to Charlie Sheen’s character about how much money he makes, Oliver came over to the actor and asked him if he was on drugs because he thought he had never acted before in his life.

Douglas explained he felt he did a pretty good job, but he worked real hard after that to be better.

Douglas went on to win the Best Actor Oscar in 1988 beating Jack Nicholson, William Hurt, and Robin Williams.

According to Michael, every performer who worked with Oliver was pushed to give their best performance while working with the infamous director, including Jimmy Woods, Charlie Sheen, Tom Cruise, Kevin Costner, and Val Kilmer.

“Because, whether it is his Vietnam mentality, he wants you in the trenches with him.”

The actor said he was deeply grateful for the way Stone helped him be a great actor on set.

The Wall Street performer has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones for 17 years, and Hollywood never saw him as a “romantic lead” despite some of his success in other romantic dramas.

Oliver’s 1988 classic helped him move out of the shadow of his “dad” role he performed in the film Spartacus and allowed for people to see him as a multi-dimensional actor capable of a variety of characters.