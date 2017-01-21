Oliver Hudson Writes Hilarious Post About Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt’s ‘Relationship’

Recently, Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson has decided to make fun of rumors in the media that claim Kate and Brad Pitt have moved in together.

Advertisement

The actor, who is best known for his roles in Rules of Engagement and Nashville, went to social media to post a picture of Star’s magazine cover. Of course, his Instagram post would not have been complete without a lengthy caption in which he sarcastically talked about the alleged big step in Kate and Brad’s relationship.

As we have already reported, the article was completely fake and Hudson and Pitt have not moved in together. The cover of the magazine read: “It’s Getting Serious… BRAD MOVES IN!”

In response to the claim, Kate’s brother wrote a hilarious letter.

“Yeah and it’s been hell! He’s messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f***ing carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!”

“He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm!”

“And Pa just keeps saying ‘All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!’ Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f**k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..”

Hilarious burn!

For the time being, neither Kate Hudson, nor her mother, who the magazine claimed said “He makes my daughter so happy,” commented on the date rumors.

Advertisement

In fact, Kate’s mother did nothing but laugh when paparazzi asked her about it.