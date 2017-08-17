OJ Simpson’s Former Manager Has Some Surprising Revelations About Kris Jenner!

It’s no secret there are rumors O.J. Simpson is Khloe Kardashian’s real biological father! The speculation has been floating around and some of the most recent comments from Norman Pardo, the ex-manager of OJ, has only contributed to the rumor.

In a report by the National Enquirer, via The Daily Mail, Norman claimed OJ and Kris had a one night stand in a jacuzzi once which led to the end of both of their marriages.

In the report, he said, “He and Kris had this one-night thing in a Jacuzzi,” and not long after the pair separated from both of their partners.

We’re not sure if these claims are true, but either way, the rumors are certainly juicy!

As CI readers know, Simpson will be released from prison later in the year for crimes including armed robbery.

Fans of popular culture will remember that it was Robert Kardashian who got OJ Simpson off in the famous case involving the murder of Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, as well as her boyfriend, Ron Goldman.

At the time, the trial was on par with the current Bill Cosby case in terms of the amount of media attention.

In another post from Celebrity Insider, OJ has allegedly been collecting a lot of a retirement pension from his time in the NFL.

It looks like Simpson will at least have some money when he leaves prison.

As for how Khloé feels about the gossip, she remains completely unbothered. She said in a tweet recently, “people are a**holes, but I don’t care lol I focus on the good.” That’s an excellent way to live life, isn’t it? Whether you love or hate the Kardashians, they certainly know how to deal with haters and rumors!