Entertainment

OJ Simpson Banned From Hotel In Las Vegas After Alleged Drunken Incident

Todd Malm Posted On 11/09/2017
OJ SimpsonSource: FastPhillySports.com

According to a report from US Weekly, managers over at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas banned OJ from entering their hotel after the former NFL player became drunk and disorderly during the early morning of the 9th of November, Thursday.

A source said in the publication that OJ “was at the Clique bar” around midnight and he’s been frequenting a lot of bars in the area recently.

Simpson allegedly became “unruly” and yelled at hotel staff and knocked glasses off the bar which shattered on the floor.

The 70-year-old had to leave the hotel afterward, and subsequently, he was banned permanently from entering the Cosmopolitan. The insider added that it wasn’t “the biggest scuffle” but it was clear that he was intoxicated and “he did cause a scene.”

The news of his drunken behavior comes just five weeks after he was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center following his nine-year prison sentence. The court convicted him of armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident which occurred in 2007.

As you may already know, OJ created a highly successful career for himself as an athlete and in broadcasting in the 1980’s but after the death of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, everything went south in Simpson’s life.

After a lengthy trial, he was found not guilty by a court of his peers which caused a nationwide debate. The network, FX, created a series called, The People versus OJ Simpson: American Crime Story which came out in 2016.

Furthermore, OJ is inextricably connected with the Kardashian family due to Kris Jenner’s former husband, Robert, defending him in the infamous court case. Since then, people have gossiped for years that OJ is the real biological father of Khloé Kardashian. Rumors state that the 33-year-old looks “different” from the rest of the family.

