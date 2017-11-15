FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Officially Back Together Tiny Harris And T.I. Bonding Over Xscape Reunion – He Loves That She’s So Independent!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/15/2017
ti-tinySource: etonline.com

Tiny and T.I. are officially back together, and the singer really hopes they will never have to file for divorce again! According to new reports, the husband and wife managed to find the spark in their relationship after a long break and accusations that the rapper cheated on the Xscape girl group member many times.

Back in December, the woman suggested that Tip’s infidelity was one of the big reasons why she decided to put an end to the dysfunctional marriage and file for divorce, despite still loving the rapper.

They separated for a few months, time during which people started speculating that T.I. was dating Insta model Bernice Burgos.

But Tiny had a change of heart and decided to try and work things out with her estranged husband.

It was pretty obvious that neither Tiny nor T.I. had fallen out of love.

Lately, Tiny has been very focused on her comeback with Xscape and making music which, sources say, has been helping a lot with strengthening the pair’s bond.

Now that they are both making music, Tiny and T.I. have something in common aside from the kids to talk about and bond over.

The rapper is impressed by how dedicated his wife can be to her own career while also being a great mother to their children.

Tiny is a strong and independent woman, and the rapper loves that!

The couple hopes their devastating falling out in December was the very last time they would file for divorce.

1 Comment

Cafolyn Ross
11/15/2017 at 10:16 am
Reply

Who cares, super cute baby though!


