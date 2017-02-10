Offended Kylie Jenner Fires Back At Kylie Minogue Amid Name Trademark Battle

Kylie Jenner has recently lost her name trademark battle with Kylie Minogue and the reality TV star is “furious!”

The legal battle started in 2014 when Jenner herself filed a U.S. trademark application for the word “Kylie.”

Last year however, the more experienced Kylie Minogue filed a letter of opposition and so, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s trademark request was denied by the judges in January of this year.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, “Kylie said that Minogue is washed up and said that she needed the rights to the name ‘Kylie’ so that she could continue to develop her brand more.”

“She is really trying to build an empire and thinks that Minogue is the only thing standing in her way,” the insider shared.

Now, the singer recently took a nasty jab at Jenner in court documents, saying “Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner’s half-sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.”

Harsh!

Now, as expected, Minogue’s statements did not sit well with Jenner at all and the young makeup mogul decided to fire back at her! Jenner stated that it made no sense to be regarded as a secondary celebrity when she is far more popular on social media than the older star with the same name.

“Kylie thought it was absolutely ridiculous of Minogue’s camp to refer to her as a ‘secondary reality star’ when she has 84 million more Instagram followers than Minogue,” claimed the insider, adding that the reality star told friends she is “the real star here!”

“She is not going to stop fighting Minogue until she gets the exclusive rights to the name ‘Kylie,’” the source claimed. “She wants nothing more than to own Kylie.com and she intends on appealing.”