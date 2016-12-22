Obama’s Problematic Oldest Daughter in Rehab?

Malia Obama has been out of the public eye for three months and rumor has it she’s been in rehab.

According to a source, President Obama’s oldest daughter, “Malia’s been caught up in a lot of scandal, and now she’s been MIA at a lot of family events. People are wondering if she went to rehab or if she’s just hiding out.”

“She’s been an embarrassment to Barack and Michelle, so it’s no wonder they want her out of the picture,” explained the insider.

The 18 year old’s unexplained absence is a follow up to a summer spree of twerking with a felon, smoking a “funny-looking cigarette” and going to a party that ended up in a police raid.

On November 23, Malia was also absent from an event that included her parents and younger sister, 15 year old, Sasha, serving dinner to war veterans. Earlier that same day, neither daughters attended the annual turkey pardon ceremony, due to a “scheduling conflict.”

President Obama jokingly excused their absence by joking that they “just couldn’t take my jokes anymore.”

Furthermore, Malia even skipped the Obamas’ final Christmas tree lighting ceremony on December1.

However, the following weekend she was spotted with her parents in Hawaii for a vacation. It was the first time in months that she was seen.

The problematic teen attended a beer pong party on September 12 while a week earlier she was captured on camera smoking a giant bong of marijuana at a frat party.

During the previous summer she had been involved in another scandal that showed her twerking with a convicted felon friend and smoking what looked like pot.

“The Obamas didn’t raise their daughter to behave like this,” stated the insider.

“Malia is at that rebellious stage, and doing the opposite of what her parents tell her.”

Malia’s wild behavior did nothing but spark even more fights between her parents.

“Michelle blamed Barack for Malia’s wild behavior and pot-smoking, and said their daughter obviously got it from him.”

From what we know the Obamas are planning to divorce as soon as their White House duties are officially over. However, the plan is to end the marriage peacefully and without any distasteful scandals, but their oldest daughter’s behaviour is making it hard to avoid drama associated with the Obama name.

“Barack has managed to avoid a major scandal, but Malia is doing a fine job making messes on her own. Keeping Malia out of the public eye is wise if he wants to keep his family from being dragged in the mud before he steps down. It’s always good to take precautions.”