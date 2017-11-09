O.J. Terrified He Might Go Back To Prison After Parole Officer Calls Him In Following Drunken Hotel Disturbance

O.J. is terrified that he may end up right back behind bars! After his alleged drunken breakdown in Las Vegas, we have learned that Simpson’s parole officer ordered him to come in.

One source has revealed that the controversial celeb is ‘sweating bullets’ over it and apparently, he has a reason to because ‘If they can prove O.J. was drunk, he is cooked.’

The insider also added that Simpson is particularly scared because he is well aware no judge in the country will ever cut him slack.

As you may have learned already, O.J. Simpson was kicked out of Cosmopolitan Hotel last night after causing a disturbance.

One of the former sportsman’s parole conditions is that he cannot drink until intoxication so if they prove he was drunk he might go back to prison!

According to the source, the police is always keeping an eye on him and would just love to catch him on the wrong foot.

After the staff claimed he was being disruptive to the other customers at the hotel’s bar, he got banned!

Apparently, the situation was so serious that some glasses at the bar were broken.

One pal, however, has claimed that, now that he is a free man, all Simpson wants is to have some fun.

‘The Cosmopolitan bosses saw him as an easy mark, and they made a big deal out of it for headlines. O.J. was just having some fun, he has been on lockdown for nine years. He should be allowed to indulge, pick up a girl, have a few drinks, go where he wants. O.J. knows that they are watching him 24/7. The police have a code word that is not so secret,’ the friend dished.