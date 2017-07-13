O.J. Simpson’s Rare Killer Confession Book Is Up For Auction Just A Week After His Parole Hearing!

The really rare copy of O.J. Simpson’s book is expected to sell for no less than $10,000! According to new reports, one original ‘O.J. Simpson: If I Did It, Here’s How It Happened’ book, written by the disgraced sportsman back in 2006, will be up for auction just one week after his parole hearing.

As you may be aware, Simpson’s case made history and shocked an entire nation when he ended up being acquitted of the murders of his former wife, Nichole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

Eleven years later, O.J. made headlines again when he announced his intention to publish a book providing a hypothetical account of Brown and Goldman’s murders.

But his plan was met with outrage from those who were horrified at the thought that the alleged murderer was to profit off of the terrible crime, so the book release ended up not happening.

One year later, Simpson went to jail but not for murder.

He was sentenced to 33 years behind bars for armed robbery.

Also in 2007, a Florida bankruptcy court granted the book’s rights to the Goldman family, who changed the title to ‘If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.’

Aside from O.J.’s writing, the controversial book also includes commentary from the Goldman family, explaining why they decided to go through with its publication.

According to goldinauctions.com, the auctioned book is labeled ‘Rare (one of only a few known) controversial ‘If I did It’ by OJ Simpson — True First Edition, First Printing 2006.’

The bidding for the original tell-all will start in just a few weeks time, with a minimum offer of $2,500 — and an expected sale of over $10,000.

On July 20, the Nevada Board of Parole will be holding a hearing to discuss Simpson’s release from prison.