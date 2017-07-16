O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing Will Be On T.V. Soon So Watch Out For It!

It looks like OJ Simpson is making his way back into the public’s eye, for better or for worse! We don’t know where you stand on the famous OJ Simpson trial, maybe you’re outraged, perhaps you don’t think he did it, or maybe you just can’t help but watch one of the most salacious criminals in the history of sports. We don’t judge!

If you’re interested in seeing the former-football-player-turned-alleged-murderer, you’ll be happy to know that there will be a new series coming to TV on the 20th of July, Thursday.

The production will air Simpson’s parole hearing that way you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

According to the outlet, The Wrap, the court hearing will take place at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast by ESPN, among many other networks.

The famous football player has been in jail for the last nine years for the assault, robbery, and kidnapping that took place in 2007.

We don’t know if the former Hall of Fame running back will be granted parole, but we do know that his original sentence was 33 years.

Different reactions of people finding out the O.J. Simpson verdict part one (1995) pic.twitter.com/fYArLuIyea — 1990-1999 (@weluvthe90s) July 15, 2017

In 2013, Simpson was granted parole on a few of the 12 original charges, but the man was required to serve an additional four years for some his weapons-related convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon.

If the Juice is granted parole on all of the charges, the former running back will be released on the first of October. According to sources, OJ is worried about the media’s presence during his hearing because it might persuade the parole board to deny his release. Do you think the former football player will be released this year?