FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
o.j. simpson shannon beador jessa duggar peter capaldi brittany cartwright Jersey Shore vicki gunvalson jenelle evans Alexis Skyy stephen king ciara corinne olympios dick wolf kathryn dennis maci bookout kenya moore amber portwood Chip Gaines andy cohen jim parsons Tamra Judge Nelsan Ellis katie maloney
Home » TV Shows

O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing Will Be On T.V. Soon So Watch Out For It!

Todd Malm Posted On 07/16/2017
0
0


OJ SimpsonSource: PieceOfShitBookClub.com

It looks like OJ Simpson is making his way back into the public’s eye, for better or for worse! We don’t know where you stand on the famous OJ Simpson trial, maybe you’re outraged, perhaps you don’t think he did it, or maybe you just can’t help but watch one of the most salacious criminals in the history of sports. We don’t judge!

If you’re interested in seeing the former-football-player-turned-alleged-murderer, you’ll be happy to know that there will be a new series coming to TV on the 20th of July, Thursday.

The production will air Simpson’s parole hearing that way you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

According to the outlet, The Wrap, the court hearing will take place at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast by ESPN, among many other networks.

The famous football player has been in jail for the last nine years for the assault, robbery, and kidnapping that took place in 2007.

We don’t know if the former Hall of Fame running back will be granted parole, but we do know that his original sentence was 33 years.

In 2013, Simpson was granted parole on a few of the 12 original charges, but the man was required to serve an additional four years for some his weapons-related convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Advertisement

If the Juice is granted parole on all of the charges, the former running back will be released on the first of October. According to sources, OJ is worried about the media’s presence during his hearing because it might persuade the parole board to deny his release. Do you think the former football player will be released this year?

Post Views: 0

Read more about o.j. simpson

Advertisement

You may also like
O.J. Simpson’s Rare Killer Confession Book Is Up For Auction Just A Week After His Parole Hearing!
07/13/2017
Overweight O.J. Simpson Might Need A Kidney Transplant To Survive But Has ‘Lost His Will To Live’
07/10/2017
O.J. Simpson Could Be A Free Man Soon: Parole Hearing Set For July 20!
06/21/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *