O.J. Simpson’s Ex Girlfriend – Homeless and Addicted to Meth

O.J. Simpson’s life has not been the best for a long time. While he is locked away in prison, wearing adult diapers, his ex lover Christie Prody has it even worse. The woman is now homeless and addicted to drugs, selling her body in order to survive. Furthermore, the child Simpson likes to thinks is his own is obviously no longer in her care.

According to a Nevada jail source “O.J. is inconsolable.” He has been keeping a picture of his and Christie’s 7 year old daughter in his cell and he worries endlessly about her life. “He loves this little girl and he’s helplessly watching her life get torn apart. He can do nothing to stop it,” added the inside source.

Prody’s most recent boyfriend stated that she and Simpson used to do a “ton” of drugs together.

“She was getting crazier and crazier into meth. She’d leave drugs everywhere.”

The 26 years old, Leabo, is actually the one who fathered Maddy, but Simpson always saw the little girl as his own. “She’d drop her handbag, and drug paraphernalia would fall out for Maddy to see! She was off her face all day, and started to sell her body to make money. She’s been cursed by O.J. — the guy is evil!” added Leabo.

“O.J. wrote to Christie, saying he loved her, and asking for pictures of our daughter,” he further claimed.

“Christie was so under his control she sent him some photos. I was shocked! I wrote to him, demanding the photos back, taunting him saying Maddy is my daughter and not his, and that Christie said he’s a lazy lover!”

Christie has been missing for months now. “No one knows where Christie is,” said her mother, Cathy Bellmore. “I’m worried out of my mind for her!”

Even worse, Bellmore said that before she vanished Christie has been “in intensive care, bleeding out of her rectum from drugs!”

Meanwhile, an investigation team found out her whereabouts, reaching the conclusion that she was under the influence of drugs and held somewhere by a drug dealer who only let her use a burner phone to talk to the team. She was so drugged up that Christie’s words soon turned into gibberish.

“I’ve begged and begged to get Christie the rehab treatment she needs, but the authorities don’t want to know because she’s linked to O.J. He has blighted her life!” said her heartbroken mother.

“I’m worried that O.J. will hunt Christie down if he gets paroled next year. He should stay in jail forever!