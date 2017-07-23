O.J. Simpson To Star In Movie About His Armed Robbery Crime?

The infamous criminal will be released from prison in October, and he is already expected to have an active role in showbiz once again! Reports say that O.J. Simpson is even wanted for an upcoming movie about his crimes.

As you may have already heard, on July 20, the 70-year-old O.J. was granted parole.

Now, author Tom Riccio allegedly wants Simpson to star in a TV movie version of his book Busted, about O.J’s 2008 Las Vegas robbery and conviction involving his sports memorabilia.

Simpson has acted before, most notably appearing in the Naked Gun films.

It turns out that Riccio was one of the memorabilia dealers involved in Simpson’s case.

‘I have no issues with O.J, and if he wants to take the lead role, then that’d be fine. Let’s face it; he has the greatest insight into that character – given that it was him – and could bring different dramatic real life takes to the project. People believe that he and I are enemies because I was a witness at the trial. But in my opinion, I never disagreed with anything he said in his defense at the trial. He has always said that I wasn’t responsible for planning the robbery, and it was all him,’ Riccio stated.

The man even claimed O.J. signed a copy of his book at the trial.

The writer is convinced Simpson wants to return to showbiz even though The Juice told officials he’s not interested.

Simpson was acquited of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman back in 1995.

The Goldman family, who strongly believes he is guilty, recently expressed disappointment about Simpson being given parole so we are sure they wouldn’t be too excited to see O.J. on the small or possibly even on the big screen.

There have also been rumors going around that once Simpson is released from jail, he might do a reality TV show.

Do you think the disgraced man should accept the offer and play himself in Riccio’s film?