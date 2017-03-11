O.J. Simpson To Star In A Reality TV Show After Release In October!

If he manages to leave prison this year, O.J. Simpson could return to the spotlight immediately.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, if things will go according to plan, O.J. Simpson might be able to walk free from prison sometime in October, after serving just 9 years out of his 33-year sentence.

O.J. used to be a well acclaimed sportsman and the football legend had a successful life ahead of him until he was accused of murdering his wife and her friend. In 1995, although the clues pointed towards his guilt, Simpson was acquitted for the crime but ended up in prison in 2008 for armed robbery.

He was sentenced to 33 years behind bars with a minimum of 9 years without parole at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada.

According to new reports, at the news that the man may leave his cell this October when 9 years will have passed since his conviction, many television networks started fighting each other over creating a reality TV show based around O.J.

Law experts claim that the man may or may not be released at the earliest, October 3, 2017 depending on the parole board’s vote.

“He’s convinced he’ll be coming out this fall and is counting down the days to his hearing like a kid waiting for Christmas,” claimed a former business partner of the convict, who has visited him in prison.

Although TV networks can already see the money filling their pockets, would the man even be fit to film?

Reports say that O.J. has suffered from cancer and even a bone infection while in prison.

