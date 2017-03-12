O.J. Simpson To Join Big Brother Following October Prison Release!

According to new reports, if O.J. Simpson gets released from prison in October, he might be joining Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the jail-bait could become a free man starting with October 3, 2017.

Although he was acquitted for the murder of his wife and her friend in 1995, the man was sentenced to 33 years in prison, 9 years without parole in 2008.

He was charged for armed robbery.

Now, a parole board is scheduled to meet on July 3 and is expected to approve his release based on good behavior.

Upon hearing the news, many networks started fighting over the fallen sports star, trying to get him on their shows!

The newest team to make their offer known is Big Brother!

The British show that has featured American stars multiple times is willing to take the hate of some because of the controversial choice of cast because of the massive ratings that are expected to come in!

The networks interested in O.J. are trying to capitalize on the newly returned interest in him after Crime Story brought his name back into the spotlight.

A Channel 5 rep involved with Big Brother stated that, “We don’t comment on speculation about future housemates.”

Insiders, however, believe it is definitely a possibility!

Despite the rumors, it is also very probable that the man will be unable to live the tiring life of a reality TV star as he suffered from cancer and even a bone infection while in prison.

Is his body strong enough to appear on big Brother or any other TV show of choice?

Furthermore, one prison insider has claimed that the man lost control over his bodily functions and needs to wear adult diapers.

Vernon Nelson, his prison pal revealed that the inmates nicknamed him “Stinky,” and refused to share a cell with O.J.

Would the Big Brother cast be Okay with sharing a home with “Stinky?”