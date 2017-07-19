O.J. Simpson Jury Member During ‘Trial Of The Century’ Claims He Underwent Intense Therapy After The Case, Talks ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict!

O.J. Simpson may be serving his sentence in prison currently, but it is not for the crime he is famous for. In addition, the man may be out soon if the upcoming parole hearing is going to go as planned.

Now, nearly 22 years since finding Simpson not guilty in the ‘Trial of the Century’ jury member Lionel Cryer decided to open up about his life following the case.

Apparently, it was very stressful for Cryer, and even though he was supposed to go back to work after serving his jury duty, he had to take a disability instead.

Upon returning home, the man also decided to seek professional help.

‘I was actually in therapy seeing a psychiatrist right after the trial for a while. It was hard making the adjustment to come back to real life again. It took anywhere from four to six months before I was able to return back to work after that,’ Cryer remembers.

The man was one of the first jury members to declare Simpson innocent, but Cryer is not sure he feels the same after all of these years.

Despite being sure O.J. murdered his wife in cold blood now, Lionel Cryer claimed the jury was not given enough evidence to convict Simpson back in 1995.

In addition, he also believes the ‘sequestration’ itself played a big role in the outcome of the verdict.

‘People were kind of worn down by the time. I mean, this is a 10 and a half-month process,’ the man insisted.

As for Simpson being up for parole on Thursday, Cryer thinks there is big chance he will be released from prison.

Do you think O.J. Simpson deserves to be a free man?