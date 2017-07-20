O.J. Simpson Is A Free Man – Parole Granted Today!

The panel has voted, and the disgraced sports star is free to go! Today, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson was granted parole by the board in Nevada.

According to new reports, the former NFL star was told by the four panel members that he will be released when eligible, which is in October of this year.

Of course, many people were very curious to find out if the alleged but never convicted murderer would get his freedom after so many years of being locked up for a different crime.

‘Considering all these factors, my decision is to grant your parole when effective when eligible,’ one of the panel members told O.J. in court.

The Commissioner of the panel also decided in favor of the former basketball star and O.J. was visibly grateful for the chance that was given to him.

In the end, the decision to grant Simpson the parole was unanimous.

The man lowered his head almost to the point that it could touch the table after the final verdict was read and thanked the parole board.

Simpson was then spotted smiling as he immediately left the court room and waved to his family.

Some insiders spoke before the hearing even took place claiming it was rather sure Simpson would get released considering he was on good behavior while behind bars.

The board has spoken – starting with October, O.J. Simpson is a free man! Are you shocked by the court’s decision or did you expect it?