O.J. Simpson Fears Oscar Winning Documentary About Him Will Keep Him In Jail!

O.J. Simpson does not appreciate that a documentary has been made about him! In fact, the reason why he is not a fan of OJ: Made in America is because it might ruin his chances of getting out of prison anytime soon.

“O.J. is freaking out over the Academy Award because it may ruin his chances for parole,” his ex-manager Norman Pardo revealed.

Currently, the infamous Trial of the Century culprit is behind bars at Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center. However, according to reports, the man may soon walk free after serving 33 years from his sentence for armed robbery back in 2008.

Recently, Simpson has made his dislike for the series of documentaries about him allegedly murdering his wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman known.

He is especially concerned about the eight-hour long ESPN series because of its positive reviews. Furthermore, the docuseries even received an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature!

One of his former cell mates, Vernon Nelson revealed that O.J. even begged the warden to “not to air the documentary because he didn’t want his shameful past broadcast to the other prisoners.”

Furthermore, he apparently complained that he felt like the “biggest prostitute in town” because everyone is “making money” off of his infamous life while he sits in prison unable to cash in on any of it.

According to insiders, O.J. also dislikes The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, because he didn’t feel like Cuba Gooding Jr. did a very good job portraying him.

“They should’ve picked a better person to play me!” Nelson claimed Simpson grumbled. The jailbird is currently writing a book about his famous cellmate’s life in prison!

Apparently, Simpson was hopeful Hollywood would cast Denzel Washington to portray him on American Crime Story!