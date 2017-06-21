O.J. Simpson Could Be A Free Man Soon: Parole Hearing Set For July 20!

After almost a decade behind bars, O.J. Simpson may be a free man sooner than we thought! According to new reports, O.J. could leave jail as early as July! As you may already be aware, the disgraced sportsman has spent almost ten years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

The man will also celebrate his 70th birthday next month on July 8, and the biggest present he could ever get is freedom.

Reportedly, The Juice is set to face a parole hearing next month so his wish might come true is everything goes as planned.

O.J. Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in a Nevada prison on burglary and kidnapping charges.

The former NFL star got arrested in Las Vegas on September 16, 2007.

At the time, the man broke into a Las Vegas hotel room in order to steal his own sports memorabilia!

But his peculiar robbery is not the worst thing he did.

In fact, the man also held a group of men at gunpoint, threatening their safety and even lives if they didn’t give him the objects.

In 2008, in December, he was convicted on twelve charges including kidnapping and armed robbery.

The sentence ended up being 33 years with a minimum of 9 served years behind bars, time after which he becomes eligible for parole.

Do you think O.J. Simpson will manage to leave prison after almost a decade behind bars?