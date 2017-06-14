Now Homeless American Idol Star Paula Abdul Evicted From Her L.A. Penthouse!

It turns out that the former American Idol star was on tour when she lost her home! New reports have confirmed that the judge was evicted from her Los Angeles penthouse!

According to a source close to the celebrity, Abdul’s landlord evicted her from her rented pad on the 19th floor.

The insider revealed that Abdul had had her fair share of problems with places she has lived in the last 25 years.

When she remained virtually homeless, 55-year-old Paula Abdul was on tour, performing her greatest hits with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men.

‘Paula has had more than her fair share of trouble with the places she has lived in over the years. This is just the latest!’ the source spilled about the singer’s problems with staying in one place for too long.

Back in 2007, while Abdul was filming her reality TV show, Hey Paula, a woman by the name of Jill Kohl slipped on Abdul’s steep driveway at her home in Sherman Oaks and ruined her back.

Two years later, the woman sued Abdul and settled for $1 million.

Meanwhile, in 2008, Paula Abdul was once again somehow involved in a bizarre happening.

Mentally unhinged former Idol contestant Paula Goodspeed overdosed and died in a car parked just a few doors away from the judge’s mansion.

In 2012, Abdul decided to sell the seemingly cursed house for $1.8 million.

Now, it looks like Abdul’s house curse is back, but fortunately, she will not have to be homeless for long.

One rep of Abdul has confirmed she already has another pad lined up.

