Not So Real Reality TV! Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Plan ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Storylines?

Did they plan out the entire sixth season? It looks like Kim Zolciak’s face is not the only fake thing on the hit reality show. We have learned that her Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off Don’t Be Tardy is also phony.

According to an insider, the entire show is planned beforehand and then approved by the woman and her husband Kroy Biermann – which makes sense because they are executive and talent producers for the series.

However, the source explained that Kim and Kroy did not plan or fake their son Kash getting attacked by the dog, or when Zolciak’s parents reached out to Brielle.

‘Those are actual moments that producers had no part of, but added into the storyline,’ the insider assured.

As fans may already know, this season will be focusing on the five-year-old’s traumatic experience following the animal attack he went through.

In addition, the 12 episodes will also include the famous family’s Italy trip, and Kim’s tries to globalize their beauty brand – Kashmere.

Michael Kopech, Brielle’s boyfriend, will also appear on the show this season.

At the end, Kim and Kroy will be shown renewing their vows, wrapping up the season with a bang.

This past season, Zolciak made no less than $80,000 for every episode.

Kroy, on the other hand, earned only $20,000.

20-year-old Brielle scored a paycheck as well – despite it being just a little over $7,500 per episode, she is still the only child in the family to get paid.

In addition to their earnings on Don’t Be Tardy, Kim also pockets some money from appearing as a friend of Housewives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Even though Brielle is appearing as well, she does not get paid – for now.

There have been rumors going around that Brielle may be officially added to the cast of RHOA, making her the first daughter of a Housewife to become a ‘Housewife.’

Advertisement

Do you think Don’t Be Tardy is fake?