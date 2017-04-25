Not One, Not Two, But THREE Different ‘X-Men’ Movies Are Coming In 2018!

The X-Men movie universe is about to get even bigger. After Hugh Jackman’s supposedly final performance as Wolverine in Logan earlier this year, you might have thought 20th Century Fox would be cutting down on X-Men spin-offs. Instead, the studio has announced three new X-Men films coming to theaters next year.

Actually, one of the three movies has already been announced, but now it has a firm release date. Deadpool 2, the sequel to last year’s surprise hit with Ryan Reynolds, will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

That’s a big upgrade from the quiet February release the first Deadpool saw. The sequel will open right in the heart of the summer movie season, officially marking it as one of Fox’s tentpole releases for the year.

Prior to Deadpool 2, though, we’ll finally get to see director Josh Boone’s long-in-development New Mutants film on April 13, 2018. Originally announced in 2015, the movie will be based on the X-Men spin-off comic of the same name, featuring a team of younger mutant recruits.

Boone, who catapulted to fame with 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars, is reteaming with that movie’s writers, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber for New Mutants. Filming is expected to begin next month, with James McAvoy reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier.

Speaking of McAvoy and Professor X, both the actor and the character will presumably return for the third X-Men movie next year, titled X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film is a sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and will arrive in theaters on November 2, 2018.

The Dark Phoenix storyline has actually already been adapted to screen once; it was the basis for the widely-panned X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. With a new cast and a rebooted timeline, the filmmakers are apparently hoping to get it right this time around.

Deadpool is rumored to be returning for an X-Force movie in the next few years, and Channing Tatum is still attached to play Gambit in a standalone film sometime soon, too. For now, though, we’ll have plenty of mutants to keep us busy in 2018.