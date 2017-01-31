North West Looks Like an Adorable Kim Mini-me in Costa Rica Snaps

It looks like Kim Kardashian has already started training the next generation of social media stars, starting with her daughter North West.

On Monday, while the famous mother and daughter duo were on the plane on their way back from their Costa Rica holiday, they took on their favorite social media platform – Snapchat. Of course, the little girl was getting bored during the long trip and so Kim decided to entertain her. The result is perfection!

As she grows up, the 3 and a half years old toddled is starting to look more and more like her mother. In one particularly cute Snap in which they were shown using the puppy filter, North looks like the perfect mini-me of Kim.

The mother and daughter are having fun, mimicking each other’s distorted voices as Kim asks her daughter: “Are you so beautiful?” To which North confidently replies: “Yeah!”

Her proud mommy asks again: “You are?!”

Even Khloe Kardashin caught the pair on her own Snapchat as well when she saw how adorable they were.

The Kardashians were all happy to return home after a relaxing but also productive vacation in Costa Rica. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Tyga were all there, filming for Season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians but they also had a lot of time to take many selfies, have fun by the pool forget about the scandals for a little while.

North was not the only kid there either. Her little brother Saint West was there, as well as her cousins Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, and Tyga’s son, King Cairo.

All of the kids appeared on social media multiple times during the trip and looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Aside from the well deserved relaxation time, the Kardashian sisters also did some working out, an opportunity for Kim to remind her fans that she is doing a lot better.

In one Snapchat video, after motivating Khloe to “get it,” Kim panned over to shoot herself in the mirror, adding, “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?!”