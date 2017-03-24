Norman Reedus And Diane Kruger Dating Confirmed! The Two Caught Making Out!

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are finally official! The unlikely couple went public with their romance after being spotted by the paparazzi doing some PDA somewhere in New York City.

As fans may already know, it has been rumored for a while that the two were an item but until now there was no confirmation.

48 years old Reedus and 40-year-old Kruger were caught leaving the Walking Dead star’s East Village pad and then were later seen enjoying some quality time in each other’s company at a bar called Mexican Radio.

One eyewitness revealed that the couple stayed at the fore mentioned bar for almost 4 hours and then stopped to make out at a street corner.

The eyewitness added that they did PDA for over 30 minutes before the two lovebirds went to The Ship in SoHo. Afterward, the two went to his home.

Source: Radar

The relationship has been rumored for months but there was never any conclusive proof!

The surprising couple apparently let loose with the PDA after Kruger split from her now ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson. The breakup announced in July of last year shocked fans because the two had been together for 10 years!

Reedus and Kruger, who met on the set of Sky in 2015 have been seen in each other’s company a lot in the last months, starting speculations that they are actually dating! The last time they were seen together before their PDA session this week was last December when they were both in France.

Meanwhile, Jackson has also found someone else since the breakup. The 38 years old Affair star was spotted earlier this month on a romantic date with a mystery woman in East Village.