Noah Cyrus Says Miley Cyrus Hasn’t Changed At All Despite New Music

Noah said her sister Miley Cyrus hadn’t changed at all despite her musical progression. At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards where the Cyrus clan was present, Noah had a chance to open up about her sister.

In an interview with E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, Noah said she loved her sister’s new track, Malibu, but when asked if the song symbolizes a change in character for her older sister she said no.

She said, “I see new music, but I don’t really see a Miley change.”

Noah said her sister hasn’t changed and she is just the way she is.

The sister of the famous pop-star stated that she knows the Malibu singer as the sibling she has loved since she was a baby.

Noah explained, “she doesn’t change to me,” and whatever makes her older sister happy is what is important to her.

During tonight’s performance, Miley will perform her song Malibu for the first time on television.

Noah just released an album as well called NC-17. The 17-year-old girl is trying to work her way up the ladder in the music industry.

When asked if she feels she has a lot to live up to because of the history of her family, Noah said she doesn’t “feel pressure at all.”

She’s a “kind of a go with the flow” type of girl.

According to the 17-year-old, her family supports her mission, and she isn’t worried because of that fact.

Noah said no matter what happens she knows she can count on her sister as well as her father Billy Ray Cyrus, who first became famous for his track, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

When talking about dealing with the criticisms that come with being famous, the young girl revealed her older sibling taught her how to avoid trolls on Instagram by turning the comments off. She said, “I turned my comments off on Instagram for a little while.”