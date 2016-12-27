No Wedding Ring? Kim Kardashian Finally Gives up on Kanye

On Christmas, during the infamously lavish Kardashian holiday party, Kim Kardashian dropped the not so shocking news to her family that she and Kanye’s marriage may finally be over. Are they giving up their desperate tries to salvage the relationship? Here’s what makes us think that it is so.

Kim Kardashian was one of the many that was spotted attending her mother, Kris Jenner’s well-known Christmas bash that she organizes every year.

During the party, Kim was caught in Khloe’s snap and it was easily noticeable that she was not wearing her wedding ring. Oh no!

Not only that, but Kim was also sporting a very sexy outfit, showing cleavage in a gold spaghetti strap dress – just like in the past, before the Paris robbery happened. Is she giving up on him now that she is recovering and getting back her confidence, while Kanye cannot get over his own breakdown?

This is not the first time she was seen in public without trying to hide since the robbery happened. Last time it was only about a week ago when she and Kanye went out for dinner in a try to reconcile.

According to insiders, Kim was “f*****g furious with Kanye” when he left her in Los Angeles to go to New York City, and about a few days before the holidays she finally reached her breaking point.

“Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes. But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused.”

After he finally came home, Kim became desperate to save face and that’s why they decided to go out to dinner – to prove the public that their marriage is not over. They also reportedly started “intensive couple’s therapy.”

However, the results are not coming as fast as Kim imagined as it looks like she is sick of waiting for Kanye to change his business schedule and spend more time at home.