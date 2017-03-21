FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle prince charles amal clooney Woody Harrelson kate middleton demi lovato prince harry ashley graham jennifer aniston prince william michael jackson ellie goulding Hillary Duff angelina jolie anne hathaway maddie ziegler mama june eva mendes ryan gosling hosa kotb sarah jessica parker
Home » Lifestyle

No ‘Royal’ Wedding! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Want To Get Married On A Beach!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/21/2017
0
277 Views
0


prince harry meghan markleSource: abcnews.go.com

It looks like friend’s wedding in Jamaica changed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s idea of how their own wedding should look like. Now, the couple would rather get married on a beach, and have a small and intimate ceremony rather than a full-blown royal wedding.

Although it is the tradition that the royals marry at Westminster Abbey, Harry does not care about the convention, and only wishes that he and his American girlfriend can be happy together ever after!

“It would be highly irregular for the Prince to have a Royal wedding anywhere but London. However, Harry isn’t your typical Prince,” claimed a reliable source close to William’s younger brother.

“We have seen him naked in Vegas and now he is dating an American actress,” the friend added.

“Why anyone would expect him to follow tradition, I do not know.”

Exactly! And maybe some change is not so bad after all.

The royal and his “Suits” actress girlfriend were spotted holding hands at the Jamaican wedding, and the PDA happened without any restrictions or worry for what the public or the royal family may think. Prince Harry does what he feels, and that is why so many people love and admire him.

Now, many sources have been talking about the fact that Harry and Meghan are ready to walk down the aisle very soon.

“Harry does things his way and that will also include how and where he gets married,” the insider stated.

“He loved the way his friend got married, in the sun by the beach and is now considering it himself.”

Advertisement

Despite the fact that Jamaica made such a huge impact in the couple’s memory, it is very unlikely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry there as that is the location of Meghan’s wedding to her former husband, Trevor Engelson. The American actress divorced her first man back in 2013, after being married for only two years.

Post Views: 277


Read more about meghan markle prince harry royal family wedding

You may also like
Rebellious Prince Harry Goes Against His Family As They Compare Meghan Markle To Fergie!
03/21/2017
Princess Diana’s Rare Personal Letters To Be Auctioned Off For Thousands of Dollars!
03/20/2017
Kate Middleton Is Angry At Prince William Over Sophie Taylor Party Scandal – Some Say He Is Not Fit To Be King
03/20/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *