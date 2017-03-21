No ‘Royal’ Wedding! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Want To Get Married On A Beach!

It looks like friend’s wedding in Jamaica changed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s idea of how their own wedding should look like. Now, the couple would rather get married on a beach, and have a small and intimate ceremony rather than a full-blown royal wedding.

Although it is the tradition that the royals marry at Westminster Abbey, Harry does not care about the convention, and only wishes that he and his American girlfriend can be happy together ever after!

“It would be highly irregular for the Prince to have a Royal wedding anywhere but London. However, Harry isn’t your typical Prince,” claimed a reliable source close to William’s younger brother.

“We have seen him naked in Vegas and now he is dating an American actress,” the friend added.

“Why anyone would expect him to follow tradition, I do not know.”

Exactly! And maybe some change is not so bad after all.

The royal and his “Suits” actress girlfriend were spotted holding hands at the Jamaican wedding, and the PDA happened without any restrictions or worry for what the public or the royal family may think. Prince Harry does what he feels, and that is why so many people love and admire him.

Now, many sources have been talking about the fact that Harry and Meghan are ready to walk down the aisle very soon.

“Harry does things his way and that will also include how and where he gets married,” the insider stated.

“He loved the way his friend got married, in the sun by the beach and is now considering it himself.”

Despite the fact that Jamaica made such a huge impact in the couple’s memory, it is very unlikely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry there as that is the location of Meghan’s wedding to her former husband, Trevor Engelson. The American actress divorced her first man back in 2013, after being married for only two years.