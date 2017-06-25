No One Wants The British Throne, Says Prince Harry

In a recent interview, Prince Harry revealed that neither him or his siblings, Prince William and Duchess Catherine, are too eager to be on the throne one day.

The 32-year-old prince said that he knows that the monarchy exists for the greater good of the people, but the new generation of royals feels the throne succession is more of an obligation than rather than the desired path.

Prince Charles, is the first in line for the throne, while William is the second. Harry is now the fifth in line for the throne behind William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Although this represented an overwhelming situation for him when he was in his 20s, Harry admitted that he started listening to people and decided to use his role for good.

He even considered leaving the royal life, but changed his mind thanks to his loyalty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The pressure on Harry’s shoulders was so tense that he sought professional help when he was just 28. For now, his main priority is to maintain an ordinary life. Indeed, you would even see Prince Harry buying his own groceries.

Queen Elizabeth II, now 91-years old, played an essential role in her grandchildren’s lives. Harry revealed that she has been terrific in letting them choose what they want to do.

Harry even spoke about his mother’s death, a moment that marked his childhood. Seven days after Princess Diana passed away, Harry, William, Prince Charles, their grandfather, Prince Philip, and uncle, Earl Spencer, walked in a procession behind her coffin through the streets of London.

As a side note, this could be one of the reasons why Harry, William and Catherine launched a campaign called Heads Together to shatter the stigma around mental illness.